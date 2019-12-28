Lloyd Joseph "Home Alone" "Joe" Marx, resident of Donaldsonville and native of Morgan City, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 60. He was a retired sandblaster and painter. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard having been stationed in Grenada and Panama. He enjoyed working on bicycles and watching war history on television. He is survived by his step father, Andrew Crochet, Jr., and a son, Jonathan Marx and his wife, Ashley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Henrietta Marx Crochet. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020