Lloyd Lagarde, 54, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020, at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories numerous family members and friends. Visiting Saturday August 01, 2020, 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Now Faith COGIC 4350 Mohican Prescott Crossover Baton Rouge, LA 70805. MASK REQUIRED. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

