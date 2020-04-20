Superintendent Emeritus Lloyd Nelson entered into eternal rest on April 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Irving Nelson. The family will have a private service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. You may view and sign the guestbook online on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at www.halldavisandson.com. Interment Pipkins Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.