It is with great sadness that the family of Lloyd Poirrier announces his passing on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Lloyd was a wonderful husband, Daddy, Pawpaw and Pappy and took pride in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and participate in the things they loved. He spent his final days with the love of his life by his side. Lloyd was a long-time employee of Colonial Sugars and enjoyed spending time with his family after retirement. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Marie Louque Poirrier, his children Brent (Sue) Poirrier, Tina (Keith) Guidry, and Todd (Robin) Poirrier, his 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by his sister, Janice Lambert and brother Ronald (Eva) Poirrier. He was preceded in death by his son, Joey Poirrier, Sr., his daughter Patti Poirrier Amato, his parents Evans and Elsie Poirrier, his sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Jimmy Teague, his twin brother Floyd Poirrier, and his brother-in-law Lowell Lambert. A visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Services on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.

