Lloyd Ray Hodges, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was 74 years old. Lloyd enjoyed fishing, wood working and especially bowling. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his son, David and Amanda Hodges; four daughters, Donna and Dale Thompson, Jennifer Hodges and Richard Lowe, Barbara Russell Raborn, Anna and Chase Freeman; five grandchildren, Kaci, Joseph, Stacey, David Jr., Brooke; five great grandchildren, Heidi, Joshua, Tyler, Natalie, Logan, Trevor; two brothers, Frank and Violet Hodges, Michael and Susan Hodges and numerous nieces, nephews and his Bowling family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6pm until 9pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Jeff Smith. Burial will follow in Beech Ridge Cemetery. He was preceded in death His loving wife Mary Nell Hodges; two daughters, Patricia, Lucy; two son-in-law, Bubba Jones and Joey Freeman; great-grandson, Dane; parents, William and Lois Hodges; brothers, Vic, Bill, Pat and his sister Doris. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019