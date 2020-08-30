Lloyd Vanness Nero, a resident of Zachary, La., passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Lloyd was born on October, 18, 1941 to the late Glasper and Annie Nero in Wilson, La. He was a man of faith and a devoted member of Greater King David Baptist Church. He faithfully served as a member of the male chorus until his death. Lloyd retired as Divisional Maintenance and Construction Supervisor from Dow Chemical, where he worked for over 30 years. He was an avid Saints fan and enjoyed working outdoors and on home repair projects in his spare time. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Lloyd leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Jana Clark Nero; five children, Vivian and Shevonda Nero (Tifany), Tavares Nero, Lori Nero Travis (James) and Sherri Nero Joubert (Nicholas); seven grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua, Jeremiah, Legend and Havilland Nero, and Mila and Jaxon Joubert; eight siblings, Evelyn Nero, Patricia Bailey, Rev. Glasper Nero, Jr. (Dorothy), Beverly Spurlock, Henrietta Scott, Kelvin Nero, Linda Williams and John Nero; four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glasper and Annie Nero, son, Lloyd Nero, Jr., and five siblings, Irma Harris, Onesa Matthews, Dorthy Arlene Nero, Brenda Nero and James Nero. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until the funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road Dr., John Montgomery II, Pastor. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

