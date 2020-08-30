1/1
Lloyd Vanness Nero
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Vanness Nero, a resident of Zachary, La., passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Lloyd was born on October, 18, 1941 to the late Glasper and Annie Nero in Wilson, La. He was a man of faith and a devoted member of Greater King David Baptist Church. He faithfully served as a member of the male chorus until his death. Lloyd retired as Divisional Maintenance and Construction Supervisor from Dow Chemical, where he worked for over 30 years. He was an avid Saints fan and enjoyed working outdoors and on home repair projects in his spare time. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Lloyd leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Jana Clark Nero; five children, Vivian and Shevonda Nero (Tifany), Tavares Nero, Lori Nero Travis (James) and Sherri Nero Joubert (Nicholas); seven grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua, Jeremiah, Legend and Havilland Nero, and Mila and Jaxon Joubert; eight siblings, Evelyn Nero, Patricia Bailey, Rev. Glasper Nero, Jr. (Dorothy), Beverly Spurlock, Henrietta Scott, Kelvin Nero, Linda Williams and John Nero; four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glasper and Annie Nero, son, Lloyd Nero, Jr., and five siblings, Irma Harris, Onesa Matthews, Dorthy Arlene Nero, Brenda Nero and James Nero. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until the funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road Dr., John Montgomery II, Pastor. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
10:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved