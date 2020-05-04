Lloyd Wayne Pourciau, born October 16, 1937, passed on from this earthly life on April 30, 2020. He died at home in Possum Corner, Mississippi, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 82. Wayne is survived by his life long sweetheart, Vondell "Bonnie" Pourciau, married for 62 years. He also leaves behind: a brother, L.H. Pourciau and wife Tricia Pourciau of Central, LA, as well as 3 sons and their wives, Shane and Jeanette Pourciau of Liberty, MS, Dusty and Caren Pourciau of Zachary, LA and Trace and Kathleen Pourciau of Baton Rouge, LA. Wayne went on to be a PawPaw to twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will be welcomed at the Pearly Gates by his parents, Lucille and J. Harris Pourciau, and other precious loved ones. Wayne was a graduate of Central High School. He attended Louisiana College on a football scholarship. Throughout his life, Wayne was a farmer, cattleman, summer camp owner/ operator, timberman, insurance and investment team leader, and entrepreneur, starting his own business at the age of 68, selling his own invention. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, horseman, metal fabricator, and creative carpenter. Wayne and Bonnie started Greystone Farms, a Christian youth summer camp in 1968 in Centreville, Mississippi. People who knew him thought of Wayne as a man's man. He shared his faith, wisdom, and practical knowledge with all of his family and friends, teaching many a kid to hammer a nail, saddle a horse, own up to a mistake, throw an open-faced reel, tell someone about Jesus and get a stuck 4-wheeler out of the mud. He would give wise counsel like "your life is determined by the choices you make". Although Wayne will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family, we will remember him in a cool and quiet morning, a bountiful green garden, and a beautiful sunset on the deer stand. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

