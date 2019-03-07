Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loden C. Singletary. View Sign

Loden C. Singletary, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born to Josephine West and Redrick Singletary in 1927 at their home in Galvez, Louisiana, where he was a lifelong resident. Loden had a love of gardening, dancing, and fishing. And later in life a love for singing in his church, Faithful Methodist, and he sang "his song" to everyone he would meet everywhere he went. He is survived by his "baby brother" who he dearly loved, Buren Manard; five children and their spouses, Carl and Kim (Brown), Toni and Clyde Villar, Jr., David, Eugene and Linda (Delaune), Kathy and Matt Dedon; stepdaughter, Brenda Sloan; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and his best friend and fishing buddy, Richard Rossi. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers, and in-laws, Baby Lucy, Louvella and Feltus "Blue" Bercegay, Emerson and Bessie (Keller), Landis and Geovonni (Diez), Elma and "Smitty" Smith , Elsie (Tullier), wife Norma (Whitney), and son in law, Paul Sloan. We are grateful to the nurses and doctors of St. Joseph Hospice and Carpenter House, where Dad spent his last days. Visitation will be held at Faithful United Methodist Church in St. Amant from 11:30 am until funeral service at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment will be at Faithful United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683

Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019

