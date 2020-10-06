Lodwrick Monroe Cook, III a successful businessman and philanthropist, passed away Sept. 28 in Sherman Oaks, California at the age of 92. A Louisiana native, growing up in Grand Cane, Mr. Cook received BS degrees in Mathematics in 1950 and Petroleum Engineering in 1955 at Louisiana State University, the latter after a tour of duty in the US Army as a First Lieutenant stationed in Germany. Later, while working, he finished an MBA program at Southern Methodist University in 1965. Mr. Cook's professional career began in 1956 as an engineering trainee with Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO). He quickly ascended the corporate ladder, eventually becoming the CEO and Chairman of the Board. Under his leadership, ARCO was hailed as the Best-Managed U.S. Company, with profit margins approached by few and returns on equity equaled by none. In 1988 he was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine for his negotiating skills and leadership. After 39 years with ARCO, he retired in 1995 and was named Chairman Emeritus. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Cook was Co-Chairman of Global Crossing, Ltd. which built the first global fiber-optic telecommunications network connecting over 200 cities. Most recently, Mr. Cook served as Chairman of NeuroSigma, Inc., a medical device company approved by the FDA for pediatric treatment of ADHD with future additional uses in development. Mr. Cook served as a director on numerous additional boards including Lockheed-Martin Corporation, Litex, Inc. and Castle & Cooke. Mr. Cook was also a Trustee of the Aspen Institute. Mr. Cook's connection to LSU remained strong. He served on the LSU Alumni Association Board of Directors for 27 years. He made the lead gift for the construction of the Lod Cook Alumni Center, dedicated on May 20, 1994. The LSU community, along with former U.S Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, and Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, celebrated the opening of the new facility, which he envisioned would open doors for many alumni and future graduates. Mr. Cook and his wife, Carole made the lead gift for construction of the Lod & Carole Cook Conference Center, also known as The Cook Hotel located on the LSU campus. The facility, the only privately owned and operated alumni association hotel in the country, was dedicated on Oct. 21, 2001. Mr. Cook was named a Louisiana Legend by Louisiana Public Broadcasting in 1995. Mr. Cook's philanthropy had a particular focus on education, youth and minority programs. He was a Trustee of the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation and former Chairman and Lifetime Trustee of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. He was also a member of the Chancellor's Court of Benefactors at Oxford University in England, and served on the board of advisors of the Carter Center of Emory University Board of Directors. In 1994, upon appointment by HM Queen Elizabeth II, Mr. Cook was invested by Prince Charles with the insignia of Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) for his contribution to Anglo-American relations and support for philanthropic projects around the world. In 2001, the Points of Light Foundation presented Mr. Cook with the first George Bush Corporate Leadership Award for his leadership role in supporting employee volunteerism and corporate citizenship. Since 1970 Mr. Cook and his family have resided in the Los Angeles area. His local community interests include serving as a member of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles (of which he was Founder Chairman) and Life Regent of Pepperdine University. Mr. Cook also had a long association with Junior Achievement having been former National Chairman and Trustee from 1987-1989 and was National Director Emeritus. In 2000 he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. His financial contributions and work with the Library Foundation of Los Angeles led to the dedication of the Lodwrick Cook Rotunda in the library's downtown Los Angeles location. Mr. Cook received the Golden Plate Award and was inducted into the American Academy of Achievement in 1992. Mr. Cook was presented by Sigma Chi with the Significant Sig award in 1979 and later the Semi Century Sig for 50 years of membership. He also holds an Honorary Doctor of Science from LSU Agricultural and Mechanical College, was elected to the LSU College of Engineering Hall of Distinction, Honorary Doctor of Civil Law from St. Augustine College, Honorary Doctor of Laws from Pepperdine University, Honorary Doctor of Laws from Cal Lutheran University and Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Cal State Dominguez Hills. Mr. Cook was honored with over 500 awards, commendations, certificates and proclamations throughout his lifetime. Mr. Cook was married for 35 years to his beloved wife Carole who passed away in 2010. He is survived by his first wife, five children, and ten grandchildren who will celebrate his life for the rest of theirs.

