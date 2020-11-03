1/1
Logan C. "Bill" Taylor Jr.
1949 - 2020
Logan C. "Bill" Taylor, Jr., age 70, resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 Bill was born in Monroe, Louisiana, December 29, 1949. After attending Northeast Louisiana University, he served in the Army from 1970 - 1975 which included the Vietnam War. Bill retired from Turner Industries and volunteered in numerous church ministries at Luke 10:27 in Denham Springs. He also loved camping with family and friends, spending time with his grandchildren and supporting all of their school functions. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Elaine Taylor; son Brandon Taylor and fiancé Brandi Buturla; daughter, Heather Taylor Garcia and spouse Mike Garcia; sister Billie Taylor Mccready, brother John East; grandsons, Logan Taylor and Brennan Buturla and granddaughters, Shelby Taylor, Alana Garcia and Rylie Buturla. He was preceded in death by mother, Ruby Taylor and father, Logan C. Taylor, Sr. Visiting hours will take place at Luke 10:27 Church located at 536 Centerville St. NE, Denham Springs, LA 70726, on Friday, November 6 from 11:30 am until services at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Pallbearers will be Brandon Taylor, Mike Garcia, Logan Taylor, Brennan Buturla, Keith Nugent, Kevin Nugent, Robert Witty and Bart Kennedy. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Luke 10:27 Church
NOV
6
Service
01:30 PM
Luke 10:27 Church
