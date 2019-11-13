The Advocate Obituaries
Logan James Zettlemoyer passed away at the Baton Rouge General on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 22. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends. He was a certified crane operator. He is survived by his fiancée, Paige Nicole Guillot; mother, Tari McCall Zettlemoyer; father, Jeffrey Zettlemoyer, II and wife Hope; brothers, Gavin Zettlemoyer and Matthew Verret and wife Brooke; maternal grandparents, Nickie and Patsy Scarsone; and paternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Diane Zettlemoyer; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James "Mac" McCall; and cousin Isaac Prestridge. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. The family of Logan Zettlemoyer wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at Baton Rouge General, Dr. Richard, Dr. Briarre, Dr. Cullotta, Dr. Sanchez, Dr. Godke, Dr. O'Neal, Nurses Emma, Danica, and Bekah, RT – Yasmeen, Chelsea, Terri, Seth, Shannon, Christie, Hannah and Meagen. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Baton Rouge General ICU www.brgeneral.org in honor of Logan. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
