Logan Michael Hamilton made a fast, noisy and boisterous entrance into this world on August 25, 1994. And for those who knew him, life would never be the same. Born in Baton Rouge, a resident of Paige, TX and New Roads, LA. Logan passed away on October 13, 2020. Logan was one of a kind. He had a larger than life personality, an uncontainable spirit, a quick wit, a hard head and a loyal and fierce love. Logan was passionate about almost everything in life. But his true joys were music, nature, motorcycles and baseball. He danced to the beat of his own drum. The sky was his only limit as he carved his own path through life along the roads less traveled. His bike gave him the freedom to fly and he traveled most times with a bucket of balls, a set of bases and a leather glove just in case the opportunity arose for an impromptu game. He covered more ground, experienced more adventures and enjoyed more thrills in his short 26 years than most people do in a much longer lifetime. Logan had many friends. He never met a stranger. When he entered a room it lit up and when he made his exit it dimmed. He was an old soul, but way ahead of his time. He will be remembered for his passionate debates, his strong will, dancing in the rain, howling at the moon, racing against the wind and fueling the fires. We were blessed to be loved by him. It was a gift to see his twinkling eyes, his glowing smile and to be wrapped in his bear hug. He has left a huge void in this world and will be missed tremendously. But, we will not mourn him for long. Instead, we will celebrate his short life with us. Logan is just off on another epic adventure. He has made it to the most glorious place of all. Logan has reached heaven and is already hanging out with Jesus. Logan is survived by love of his life, Victoria Callender Hamilton. The happiest day of his life was the day she became his wife. Logan also left behind parents, Robin and David Fournet and Michael Hamilton; brother Jacob Hamilton and sisters, Madeline Hamilton and Anna Fournet. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Laura Bueche, paternal grandmother, Frances Hamilton; aunt, Stacy Hamilton; uncles Blaise and Dain Bueche, Randy (Shannon) Hamilton; cousins, Haley, Hunter and Hannah Hamilton; and in-laws David and Martha Callender. He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Tommy Hamilton and Godfather, Myles Bueche. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in False River Memorial Park.

