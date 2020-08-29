1/1
Logan Thomas Lacombe
Logan, a loving son, brother, and uncle who always spread laughter, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age 20. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Tuesday, September 1st at 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 1:30 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Logan is survived by his mother and step-father, Tara Horner May and William "Will" May; father, Brent LaCombe; sister, Jordan LaCombe; twin siblings, Molly and William May; a nephew who referred to him as "Bubbie", Rylan Jones; grandparents, Dianna Horner Pourciau and husband James "Brother", Claudette LaCombe, Raymond LaCombe; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Logan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Arthur Horner and uncle, Ray Lacombe. Pallbearers will be Patrick "Chris" Englade, William "Will" May, Christopher Englade, Daniel Horner, Maverick Jones, Jeremy Horner and Leo Gautreaux Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
August 29, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
