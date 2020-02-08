Lois A. "Sister" Washington

Obituary
Lois A. "Sister" Washington departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Leonard Chabert Medical Center, Houma, LA. She was 62, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 a.m. to Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301, (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
