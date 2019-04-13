Lois Ann "Tootie" Goynes, 75, of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 12, 2019. Lois was born March 25, 1944, in Baton Rouge to Kennedy and Mildred (West) Cooper. On June 14, 1975, she married Ronnie Goynes in Baton Rouge and together they raised two sons, Andrew and Ryan. Lois worked for the State of Louisiana Insurance Commission retiring after thirty plus years. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, she enjoyed cross stitching and reading. She is survived by her husband Ronnie; two sons, Andrew and Ryan; three grandchildren, Miranda, Paige and Drew; great-grandson, Jay Michael, and two sisters, Nina Bostwick and Donna Wingate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 2:00-5:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson HWY, Baton Rouge. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 15 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to services at Resthaven, interment will follow services in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lois' memory to Alzheimer Services of the Capital Area. Please visit www.resthavenbatonrouge.com to sign the online guest book. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary