Lois Ann Alexander, a retired employee of LSU Food Service Department, she passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. She was 83, a native of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., First Alpine Baptist Church officiated by Pastor James Snowden. Dismissal at 9 a.m. Friday. Interment in Port Hudson National Cemetery. She is survived by daughter, Edna Marie Patterson (Floyd),; a sister Linda Butler of New Orleans, LA; two grandsons Kentre' and Keondre Patterson all of Jacksonville, FL.; two devoted nieces Barbara Ann Dupree and Charisma 'Bambi' Carter of Baton Rouge, LA; two great nieces Chantell Johnson and Shemera Carter of Baton Rouge, LA; a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Clarence 'Buddy Red' Alexander. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019

