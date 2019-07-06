Lois Ann Comeaux Knapps passed away on July 6, 2019 at 12:20 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 79. She was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Addis. Lois was a retired banker with 49 years of service at Iberville Bank. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Wednesday, July 10th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Lois is survived by her three children, Terri Brown and husband Mark, Brian Knapps and wife Shannon, and Hali LeBlanc and husband Scott; five siblings, Amy Blanchard, Carol Hernandez, Verner J. "Bee" Comeaux Jr. and wife Barcel, Janice Tullier and Nancy Patin; seven grandchildren, Justin Brown and wife Megan, Matthew Brown, Kali Brown, McKenzie Knapps, Brody Knapps, Olivian LeBlanc and Wyatt LeBlanc; one great-grandchild, Owen Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Edward "Eddie" Knapps; parents, Verner J. Comeaux Sr. and Olive "Dubbie" Tullier Comeaux; siblings, Jackie Comeaux Seneca, Hilton Comeaux, Robert "Bob" Comeaux, Ricky Comeaux, two brothers-in-law, Donald Hernandez and Bobby Tullier. Lois was a true LSU Tiger and Saints Fan. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 10, 2019