Lois Deslatte Hood, 86, born January 9, 1933, passed away March 30, 2019 to join the love of her life, Wendell Hood. Lois loved traveling with him listening to Blue Grass Gospel music. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Mark Lobell, Karl and Sammie Lobell, Deborah and Keith Major, and grandchildren Dawn Leonard; Brad and Kristy Lobell, Ambré and Tom Guest, and Brooklyn and Billy DiMarco; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Gloria Dean Walker and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Wanda Roberts for all the love and care given. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Wendell, a son, Dennis Lobell, grandchildren Jude and Jesse Lobell, and her parents Lovance and Rowena Deslatte. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on, April 2, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. officiated by Sr. Pastor Charley Westbrook. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
