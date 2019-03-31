Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Deslatte Hood. View Sign

Lois Deslatte Hood, 86, born January 9, 1933, passed away March 30, 2019 to join the love of her life, Wendell Hood. Lois loved traveling with him listening to Blue Grass Gospel music. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Mark Lobell, Karl and Sammie Lobell, Deborah and Keith Major, and grandchildren Dawn Leonard; Brad and Kristy Lobell, Ambré and Tom Guest, and Brooklyn and Billy DiMarco; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Gloria Dean Walker and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Wanda Roberts for all the love and care given. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Wendell, a son, Dennis Lobell, grandchildren Jude and Jesse Lobell, and her parents Lovance and Rowena Deslatte. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on, April 2, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. officiated by Sr. Pastor Charley Westbrook. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Lois Deslatte Hood, 86, born January 9, 1933, passed away March 30, 2019 to join the love of her life, Wendell Hood. Lois loved traveling with him listening to Blue Grass Gospel music. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Mark Lobell, Karl and Sammie Lobell, Deborah and Keith Major, and grandchildren Dawn Leonard; Brad and Kristy Lobell, Ambré and Tom Guest, and Brooklyn and Billy DiMarco; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Gloria Dean Walker and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Wanda Roberts for all the love and care given. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Wendell, a son, Dennis Lobell, grandchildren Jude and Jesse Lobell, and her parents Lovance and Rowena Deslatte. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on, April 2, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. officiated by Sr. Pastor Charley Westbrook. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close