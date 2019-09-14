Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Duquenne. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lois Duquenne, age 88, of Baton Rouge, LA died Tuesday, September 10, at her daughter's home in Covington, Virginia. She was born February 23, 1931 in rural Stonington, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel Allen. She was married to Dan Duquenne on March 23, 1949 at the Old Stonington Baptist Church in Illinois. Her family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1978 where she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business until they retired. She was an active member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, and volunteered over the years at Magnolia Mound Plantation, Women's Hospital, and Southeast Ministries Food Bank. Mrs. Duquenne is survived by a daughter, Donna Marie LaLond and husband David of Olympia, WA, a son, David Richard Duquenne and wife Lynne of Erwin TN, a daughter Deborah Lois Washer and husband Butch of Covington, VA, grandchildren, Brent Merkle of Austin, TX, Alan Merkle of Baton Rouge, Jack LaLond and Kyle LaLond of Olympia WA, Liz Washer Bell and husband Philip of Crawley, UK, Andrew Washer and wife Bernadette of Manchester, TN, and twins Daniel Richard Duquenne and David Robert Duquenne of Erwin TN. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph R. Allen of St. Petersburg, FL, her brother and sister-in-law Dale and Helen Allen of Leesburg, FL, her brother and sister-in-law Ray and Nancy Allen of Duncan SC, and sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Larry Bruce of Taylorville, IL, and sister-in-law, Delores Burgess of Fort Myers FL, along with a large number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Duquenne was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Duquenne and daughter Barbara Merkle both of Baton Rouge, her brothers, Bob Allen and Loren Allen and sister Norma Cook. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Mia Freneaux presiding. The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. A short graveside service will follow the funeral at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Donations in Lois' memory may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 15447 Old Hammond Highway, 70816 or Southeast Ministries Food Bank, c/o Broadmoor UMC 10230 Mollylea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Mrs. Lois Duquenne, age 88, of Baton Rouge, LA died Tuesday, September 10, at her daughter's home in Covington, Virginia. She was born February 23, 1931 in rural Stonington, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel Allen. She was married to Dan Duquenne on March 23, 1949 at the Old Stonington Baptist Church in Illinois. Her family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1978 where she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business until they retired. She was an active member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, and volunteered over the years at Magnolia Mound Plantation, Women's Hospital, and Southeast Ministries Food Bank. Mrs. Duquenne is survived by a daughter, Donna Marie LaLond and husband David of Olympia, WA, a son, David Richard Duquenne and wife Lynne of Erwin TN, a daughter Deborah Lois Washer and husband Butch of Covington, VA, grandchildren, Brent Merkle of Austin, TX, Alan Merkle of Baton Rouge, Jack LaLond and Kyle LaLond of Olympia WA, Liz Washer Bell and husband Philip of Crawley, UK, Andrew Washer and wife Bernadette of Manchester, TN, and twins Daniel Richard Duquenne and David Robert Duquenne of Erwin TN. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph R. Allen of St. Petersburg, FL, her brother and sister-in-law Dale and Helen Allen of Leesburg, FL, her brother and sister-in-law Ray and Nancy Allen of Duncan SC, and sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Larry Bruce of Taylorville, IL, and sister-in-law, Delores Burgess of Fort Myers FL, along with a large number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Duquenne was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Duquenne and daughter Barbara Merkle both of Baton Rouge, her brothers, Bob Allen and Loren Allen and sister Norma Cook. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Mia Freneaux presiding. The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. A short graveside service will follow the funeral at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Donations in Lois' memory may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 15447 Old Hammond Highway, 70816 or Southeast Ministries Food Bank, c/o Broadmoor UMC 10230 Mollylea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close