Lois E. Knight
Ms. Lois E. Knight, age 80, transitioned to her heavenly home, Monday, April 27, 2020 at 4:44 am. Ms. Knight, a native of St. James, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, was known for her devotion to her faith and love for her daughter and grandchildren. Those who knew her, experienced first hand her warm personality, and unmatched generosity. She was a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, where she received both her bachelors and masters degrees. Also, during her time on this earthly plane, she provided 34 years of service as an elementary school teacher for the St. James Parish School System. After retirement, she continued to remain committed to education through substitute teaching for years in East Baton Rouge Parish until school closures this spring. She leaves to cherish fond memories, one daughter, five grandchildren, three siblings, and a host of beloved family and friends. Ms. Knight's remains have been graciously cared for by Church Funeral Services and Crematory. The family sends warm thanks for the outpouring of prayers and support, and will plan a Celebration of Life when it is safe for all to gather.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
