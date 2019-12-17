Lois G. Hebert passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Lois was a graduate of Academy of Holy angles in 1985. She was a commercial Artist for 40 years in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Lois was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracefront. Lois was in the adoration group at St. Thomas More. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hebert, Sr.; mother, Marguerite Maher; father, Paul Gremillion. Lois is survived by her daughters, Cindy B. Hebert, Donna B. Grayson (Charles); stepson, Robert Hebert (Cheryl), Terryl Hebert; stepdaughter, Brenda Hebert; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clergy presiding over services on Thursday night is Bro. Gray Pearson. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7pm with a funeral service to begin at 7pm. On Friday, December 20, 2019 a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10 am immediately following visitation from 9-10am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019