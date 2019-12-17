Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois G. Hebert. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lois G. Hebert passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Lois was a graduate of Academy of Holy angles in 1985. She was a commercial Artist for 40 years in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Lois was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracefront. Lois was in the adoration group at St. Thomas More. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hebert, Sr.; mother, Marguerite Maher; father, Paul Gremillion. Lois is survived by her daughters, Cindy B. Hebert, Donna B. Grayson (Charles); stepson, Robert Hebert (Cheryl), Terryl Hebert; stepdaughter, Brenda Hebert; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clergy presiding over services on Thursday night is Bro. Gray Pearson. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7pm with a funeral service to begin at 7pm. On Friday, December 20, 2019 a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10 am immediately following visitation from 9-10am. Lois G. Hebert passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Lois was a graduate of Academy of Holy angles in 1985. She was a commercial Artist for 40 years in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Lois was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracefront. Lois was in the adoration group at St. Thomas More. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hebert, Sr.; mother, Marguerite Maher; father, Paul Gremillion. Lois is survived by her daughters, Cindy B. Hebert, Donna B. Grayson (Charles); stepson, Robert Hebert (Cheryl), Terryl Hebert; stepdaughter, Brenda Hebert; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clergy presiding over services on Thursday night is Bro. Gray Pearson. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7pm with a funeral service to begin at 7pm. On Friday, December 20, 2019 a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10 am immediately following visitation from 9-10am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close