Lois L. Guerin, 86, of Baton Rouge, departed her earthly home on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lady Regional Medical Center. She preceded in death by her parents: Thomas & Maude Guerin, two daughters: Rosalyn & Jewel Minor; two brothers: Thomas & Alfred Guerin; one sister: Gertrude Minor & one brother-in-law: Emmit Minor Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories: two dedicated children: Marion Minor-Henderson & Gregory Minor. Three step-children: Renee Lendo-Jones (Bennie), Latrica Lendo, and Kenneth Martin (Monica). One sister: Gwendolyn Freeman & two brothers: Leonard Larry Guerin (Dianne) & Bishop Michael Guerin (Linda). Two god-children: Linda McKinley & Keith London(nephew). Three devoted grandchildren: Valencia Loretta Pope (Mitchell), Dionne Pope-Tillman (Rodney), & John Pope Jr. (Goldea). 5 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and a devoted and loving friend: Rosetta Spurlock. Ms. Guerin was further survived by a host of caring nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She will be fondly remembered as a Loving Mother, grandmother, friend and dedicated Deaconess. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Services immediately following at Little Zion Baptist Church, 1955 74th Avenue, B.R., LA. 70807.

3012 Blount Road

Baton Rouge , LA 70807

