Lois Harrell Haydel Rousseau was called to heaven on April 22, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in Gonzales on April 4, 1936 to George Marshall Harrell and Veronique Marchand Harrell. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved fishing, quilting, sewing, tending to her flowers, dancing, drinking coffee, and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren filled her life with joy. Lois worked for the Ascension Parish School Board for over 20 years as a food service worker. Lois was dearly loved and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila H. (Hudson) Billingsley, Connie H. (Eddie) Clouatre, Jackie H. (Carl) Parker; stepdaughter-in-law, Terri M. Rousseau; grandchildren, Jeremy, Kasie, Ahren, Austin, Cherry, Kerrie, Jeremiah, Clint, Katherine and Patrick; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter and her dear sister Rita H. Gragg. Preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Lawrence Paul Haydel (6 years), and second husband Edward "Buddy" Rousseau (51 years). Memorial mass will be Tuesday, April 30, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement, visitation beginning at 9:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude, in memory of Lois. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019