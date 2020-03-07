Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois J. Rabb Large. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois J. Rabb Large, 90, passed from this life in the loving arms of her family at her residence near Heath Springs, South Carolina, March 3, 2020. Born in Baker, Mrs. Large was a resident of Baton Rouge for most of her life. A devoted and loving daughter, wife and mother, her kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity was an example to all who knew her. Her home was filled with mementos of family events and her extensive travels. When she wasn't off on a new adventure, Mrs. Large spent many fun hours playing bridge and bowling. A gifted landscaper, her gardens were havens of tranquility and inspiration. Mrs. Large is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, William (Bill) R. Large, and her beloved parents, mother Mattie Keowen Rabb Grant and father Edgar Rabb. She also is survived by her daughters, Karen Large of Houston, TX, Linda Ansley and husband David of Denham Springs, LA, and Janet Cavalier and husband Andy of Heath Springs, SC, as well as her grandson Jason Cavalier and wife Jessica of Waxhaw, NC, granddaughter Lori Ansley of Denham Springs, LA, and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Lilllian Cavalier of Waxhaw, NC. Her family is indebted to the love and tenderness provided by her caregivers in the final years of her life. The family requests donations to the be considered in her and her husband's memory. Visitation begins at 1:00 pm and service graveside will be at 2:00 pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Friday, March 13. She will always be loved dearly and greatly missed.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.