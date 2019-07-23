Lois Joseph, 82, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away in Houston, Texas on July 21, 2019. A private family service will be held in Houston on July 25, 2019. Lois, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was dedicated to providing her family spiritual nourishment, loving care and material comfort. She was a teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School system for many years and later worked in Teacher Certification with the State Department of Education of Louisiana. Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth C. Joseph, natural parents Dora and Mark Frank, adoptive mother, Gertie Lawson, siblings Rosemary Brown, Mary Frank, Alfred Frank, Mark Frank Jr., Jimmy Frank, and granddaughter Kensey Joseph. She is survived by her sister Shirley Gordon (the late Curley) of Beaumont, Texas; 2 daughters, Kenetta Joseph (Larry) and Kelly Lowe (Toby), both of Houston Texas; 3 sons, Kenneth Poulard (Darlene) of Kokomo, Indiana, Kevin Joseph (Colleen) of Oakland, Michigan and Kerry Joseph (the late Dominique) of Canton, Michigan; 8 grandchildren, Carl "Trey" "Scott" III, Kelsey Joseph, Kacey Joseph, Kerry "KJ" Joseph, Lashawna Poulard Harn (Cole), Kenneth Poulard Jr., Latishia Poulard Williams (Jonas), Leanna Poulard Adeola (Raphael), 7 great-grandchildren, Julianna Harn, Joshua Harn, Eli Williams, Skye Williams, Donavan Pittman Luke Adeola, Eric Adeola, 4 step-grandchildren, Leslie Crowe, Darchell Crowe, Larry Crowe and Lara Crowe and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019