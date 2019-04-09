Lois Julien Cayette Nicholas departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence in Donaldsonville. LA. She was 78, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00am. Burial in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery. Survived by her husband, Herman Nicholas; 1 son, Michael (Rutha) Cayette; 7 brothers, Leonard, Jr., Anthony, III (Elaine), Michael, Sr. (Pearlette), Clifford, Matthew, Ronald Sr.(Melissa) and Carlos Julien, Sr.; 3 sisters, Alyce Robinson, Florence Nelson and June Mitchell (Stanley); 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her former husband, Leroy Cayette, Sr.; son, Leroy Cayette, Jr.; granddaughter, Ivy Cayette; parents, Leonard and Alice Gaudin Julien; maternal and paternal grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
