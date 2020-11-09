Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois June Norwood (Andrews) entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by her daughters, Alicia Byrd, Kenyetta Alexander; son, Raymond Alexander; sisters, Gloria Allen (Francis), Patricia Girtley; brother, Donald Andrews; one god-child, Tina Washington. Preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Alexander; husband, Isiah Norwood; mother, Geneva Andrews (Hawkins); grandson; Kendrick Foster brother, George Andrews. Visitation Wednesday November 11, 2020 at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North Street from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services Entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

