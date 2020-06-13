Lois LeBlanc Smith
1929 - 2020
Lois LeBlanc Smith was born on May 17, 1929 to the union of Leonie and Edith Theriot LeBlanc, in New Orleans, La. On the evening of Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Lois, at the age of 91, received her wings. Lois was a true born again Christian, her message to everyone she met was, John 14:6. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Smith Sr.; parents, Leonie and Edith T. LeBlanc; a brother, Irvin LeBlanc, Sr. a sister, Ida Mae Ettienne. She leaves to cherish memories 2 sons, Daryl (Merri Dean) and Eugene Esneault, Jr., 3 grandchildren, Jensen Esneault, Landen Esneault and Skyler Esneault; 2 siblings, Audrey Duke and Charles LeBlanc, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lois enjoyed spending time with her sister and brother in law, Wiley and Audrey Duke and special friend, O'Neil Babin. She also enjoyed dancing and traveling. Her wishes were to be cremated. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
