Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Lee (Harvel-Parker) Guillory. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Service 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Lee (Harvel-Parker) Guillory, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs. She was retired from LA Department of Corrections as a Lieutenant with 21 years of service. Lois "mom" loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart and made sure all those around her knew him too. She loved her family and always made sure they felt that love. The LSU Tigers had no bigger fan! She loved Tiger football, baseball, and gymnastics as she served them working for LSU concessions for over 20 years after her retirement. She worked up to the age of 80. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Michael Luce. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond James Guillory, daughters, Cheryl Parker Waters (Greg) of Wesson, MS, Dorothy G. Kelly of Kiln, MS, Judy A. Gutierrez of Washington DC, Peggy Sue Babin (Percy) of Denham Springs, LA and Carol Guillory Barnes (Ronnie) of Clinton, LA, daughter in law, Delores "Dee" Guillory of St. Francisville and adopted daughter, Jackie Warner Faulkenberry, brother, Leslie Harvel (Elaine) of Slidell, LA, brother in law, Donald J. Guillory of Denham Springs, 21 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. Lois is preceded in death by her son, James Ray "Bo" Guillory, father and mother, Arther Harvel and Laura Harvel Andrews, brothers, James Harvel and David Harvel and sister, Betty Jane Smith. Pallbearers will be Perry Sagely, Nicholas Gutierrez, Lyle Chemin, Dwayne Deville, Jacob Babin and Dustin Guillory. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Sagely and Justin Babin. Mom will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Lois Lee (Harvel-Parker) Guillory, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs. She was retired from LA Department of Corrections as a Lieutenant with 21 years of service. Lois "mom" loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart and made sure all those around her knew him too. She loved her family and always made sure they felt that love. The LSU Tigers had no bigger fan! She loved Tiger football, baseball, and gymnastics as she served them working for LSU concessions for over 20 years after her retirement. She worked up to the age of 80. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Michael Luce. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond James Guillory, daughters, Cheryl Parker Waters (Greg) of Wesson, MS, Dorothy G. Kelly of Kiln, MS, Judy A. Gutierrez of Washington DC, Peggy Sue Babin (Percy) of Denham Springs, LA and Carol Guillory Barnes (Ronnie) of Clinton, LA, daughter in law, Delores "Dee" Guillory of St. Francisville and adopted daughter, Jackie Warner Faulkenberry, brother, Leslie Harvel (Elaine) of Slidell, LA, brother in law, Donald J. Guillory of Denham Springs, 21 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. Lois is preceded in death by her son, James Ray "Bo" Guillory, father and mother, Arther Harvel and Laura Harvel Andrews, brothers, James Harvel and David Harvel and sister, Betty Jane Smith. Pallbearers will be Perry Sagely, Nicholas Gutierrez, Lyle Chemin, Dwayne Deville, Jacob Babin and Dustin Guillory. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Sagely and Justin Babin. Mom will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close