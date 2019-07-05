Lois Mae Austin Daniel died at 10pm, Wed. July 3, 2019 at West Feliciana Parish Hospital. She was born Aug. 15, 1924 in Denham Springs, LA and was adopted when she was 9 years old by George and Ethel Austin, who loved her dearly. She graduated from Istrouma High School and worked at ESSO refinery for a short period of time until she met the love of her life, Joe Daniel Jr., of St. Francisville. Maw was a devoted and loving wife and mother who spent her entire adult life supporting Jodie in the farming profession and taking excellent care of their 3 children. She is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Winnie Sue Casford and Dr. Brent Casford and Sallie Rogers and Richard "Coon" Rogers. One son, Sheriff, J. Austin Daniel and wife Sarah B. Daniel. Maw and Jodie had 5 grandchildren, Dixie Casford; David W. Daniel; Sam Rachal and husband, Brad; Danielle Walden and husband, Randy and Crystal Escher and husband, Cody. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel Austin and loving husband of 69 years, Joe Daniel Jr. Pallbearers will be David W. Daniel, Derek Daniel, Chris Rogers, Neal Rachel, Randy Walden, Cody Escher and Brad Rachel. Honorary pallbearers include, John Thompson, Joe Pete Maryman, Mike Dreher, Wayne Harvey, Melvin Harvey, Lester Jarreau, Paul Sieminski, Ted Jackson, Tim Pohlman, Ronnie Bourgeois, Eric Warthan and Morris Beauchamp.The Family would like to thank her caregivers who not only took care of Maw, but also loved her. They include Loretta Lewis, Kim Tate and Maple Smith. Also, thanks to Lester and Vicki Jarreau for taking care of her home and yard. Visitation will be at St. Francisville United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Bro. Daniel Hixon, Bro. Mike Clark and Bro. Harold Babin. Burial will be in Star Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Bar-D Outdoors, 14174 Hwy. 10, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 5 to July 6, 2019