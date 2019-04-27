Lois May Brecheen, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00am. Chaplain Geary Williams will conduct funeral services at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Bobby Donald, and David Donald and wife Rachel; daughter, DiLisa Stoop and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Kayla Thrash and husband Travis, Alyssa Levisee, Micheal Donald, and James Levisee Jr.; three great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret King and husband John; and companion, Alton Geautreaux. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Betty Louise May; and brother, Richard May. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a cancer . Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019