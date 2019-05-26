Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mayeux Barrow. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Mayeux Barrow a native of Rayne, La passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 84 at her daughter's residence surrounded by family. She was born on December 20, 1934 to the late Alvin Mayeux and Josephine Guillot and was a long time resident of Maringouin. She was employed by Bank of Maringouin with over twenty five years of service. Visiting Tuesday, May 28 at the First Baptist Church, 10970 La Highway 77, Maringouin, La from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, conducted by Pastor Steve Martin. Interment in Rosedale Cemetery. Lois is survived by her daughters, Diane Breaux, Carolyn (Rookie) Torres, Mona (Denton) Hadley, Evelyn Gurr, and Stephanie Payne; friend, Rhett Theriot; 15 grandchildren, Michael (Tracey) Breaux, Dionne Burns, Brandi (Brian) Torres, Jeff (Kim) Miller, Justin (Joy) Torres, Alicia (Shane) Glaser, Stacia Barrow, Beogan (Shelby) Gurr, Ty Gurr, Laci Hadley, Joni (Rodney) Hernandez, Denton (Stephanie) Hadley Jr., Java (Chad) Cicero, and Jori (Thomas) Ailement; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bobbie Mayeux; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of these whom she loved and touched deeply, but her most important and rewarding job was raising her children, helping with grandchildren and spending time with family. She possessed a beautiful smile, along with a entertaining sense of humor throughout her life. She maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. She was preceded in death by her husband, David "Batt" Barrow, Jr.; daughter, Janet Barrow; son, David "Brother" Barrow; a great grandson, Brandt Torres; two brothers, Alvin Jr. and James Mayeux; and sister, Beverly D'Aquin. Pallbearers will be her Grandson Michael Breaux, Jeff Miller, Justin Torres, Lil Denton Hadley Brogan, and Ty Gurr. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Staff at Pointe Coupee Hospice and everyone else who helped care for Lois. She leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories and will be missed by all. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

