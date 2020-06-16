Lois Meyer Sciambra passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 96. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, Lois was a devoted homemaker and mother of three children. She graduated from McMain High School in New Orleans, attended Business College, and was an officer of Lake Vista Garden Club. She is preceded in death by: her husband of 74 years, John S. Sciambra; her father, Emile Meyer; her mother, Irene Unverzagt Meyer; and her sisters, Vivian Browne and Hilda Miramon. She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Prehoda (Gary); her sons Stephen Sciambra (Cheryl) and John "Jay" Sciambra (Ellen); her grandchildren, Craig Sciambra (LeeAnne), Stephanie Paternostro (John), Christine Owings (Dale), Paige Prehoda, Christopher Sciambra, Elizabeth Sciambra, Robert Sciambra, Matthew Sciambra, and her great-grandchildren, Riley Sciambra, Tyler Sciambra, John Paternostro IV, Grace Paternostro, Carlie Owings and Claire Owings. Memorial Mass and interment will be private. Due to the current extenuating circumstances, we ask that those who wish to express their condolences or share fond memories do so at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.