Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Lois Painter Jumonville on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 11:00 am at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and resume on Wednesday morning starting at 9:00 am until services begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Cemetery of Gonzales. The family will host a reception at Ourso Funeral Home immediately following interment. Mrs. Jumonville passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a resident of Gonzales but did spend some years living in Metairie when she was younger. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, fishing and crocheting. She was also a wonderful cook famous for her gumbo and popcorn balls. Most of all, Mrs. Jumonville loved spending time with her family which was always most important to her. She is survived by her son, Edward L. Jumonville, II; daughter, Rebecca Jumonville; granddaughter, Brandi Babin and husband Adam; great-grandchildren, Colton, Cheyanne, and Dale Babin; sister, Millie Tooley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Jumonville; daughter, Sheila Jumonville; parents, Horace Greeley Painter, Sr. and Mary Gautreau Painter and siblings, Mary Mable Gore, John Ellis Painter, Doris Dorothy Fairchild, Horace Greeley Painter, Jr., Charles Edison Painter, Carolyn Vera McDonald, Donald Rayford Painter, Theresa Anita Boyer and Violet Marie Trejo. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019