Lois S. Morales, 90, passed away October 9, 2020. She was a successful realtor with Gully & Associates and C.J. Brown for many years. Survived by her husband of 71 years, Louis; daughter Karla and husband Joel; son Brent and wife Ana; and siblings J.R. and Dale Stampley. She is survived by grandsons, Joseph and fiance Karlee Hileman; Alexander and wife Nicole; and granddaughters, Ana-Maria, Lauren and Nicole. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Bailey Clare Morales and Camila Magnolia Hileman. Lois enjoyed her career, and most of all dearly loved her family. Her smile and energetic spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
