Lois "Flossie" Voisin passed away peacefully at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 91. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Josephine Ashley Voisin; and siblings, Delos "Pook" Voisin, Lucille Voisin, Martin Voisin, Cease Factor, Marvin Voisin, Helen Carpenter, and Ida Mae Voisin. Lois was loved by all who knew her and loved everyone. Everyone knew when they came in contact with her she would show her affection by kissing the top of your head. Special thanks to the nurses at Baton Rouge General Mid-City and The Guest House for their loving care.