Lola Adams "GG" Lynch went to meet her Savior and join her beloved Paddy and her two sons, Bob and Brian, on April 23, 2020 as a result of complications from the Corona virus. She was 94 years old. She was born on September 6, 1925 in Forrest City, Arkansas to Wright W. Adams, Sr. and Florence F. Adams. After moving to Baton Rouge she attended and graduated from University Lab School at the age of 15. It was at LSU's pool she met her future husband, Robert H. family and generously created beautiful needle work for many. She was one of the original members of Questors in which she was active until recent years. One of her favorite pastimes was playing bridge. Throughout her life she felt a close kinship to Ireland and was excited when she finally traveled there and kissed the Blarney Stone. Another special trip was the trip to Cortona, Italy with her life long best friend Enid to visit family there. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church until the family moved to Franklinton, LA when they purchased Lynch Chevrolet. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Franklinton. Her grandchildren well remember that she didn't want to be called a cute grandmother name. She always insisted the pronunciation of every syllable of "grandmother." But, when she became a great grandmother everyone started calling her "GG." She was fine with that. Grandchildren and great grandchildren loved visiting her in Franklinton and remember the yummy bacon, lettuce, and homegrown tomato sandwiches. During summer visits they were required to go to Vacation Bible School whether they wanted to or not. One of the biggest annual events was the Washington Parish Fair. GG lived on the other side of the woods from the fair and her house was fair central for generations of her family and their friends. It was super. Down the road was a blue berry farm and there were dewberries and black berries at the edge of her property. She was always up to cook great cobblers from whatever berries we picked. She didn't like anyone to sit on her bed when it was made up, but anytime a grandchild was allowed to do that they knew they were special. Manners and etiquette were very important to her and everyone got lessons in proper behavior. She spent many happy years creating great memories for the whole family in Franklinton. She also made dear friends in Franklinton that lasted the rest of her life. After Katrina she sold her Franklinton house and moved back to Baton Rouge. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Linda Lynch; grandchildren Elizabeth Johnson, Lauren Robert (David), Robert Lynch (Rhonda), and Julie Tuminello; her great grandchildren Amanda Johnson, Austin Johnson, Molly Molesini, Anna Katherine Knaps (Mitchell), Benjamin Molesini, Claire Scott Lynch, Mary Margaret Lynch, Connor Lynch, Victoria Tuminello and Zachary Tuminello; and her daughter-in-law Mary Lou James. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Lynch, sons Robert N. Lynch and Brian C. Lynch, and her great granddaughter Madeleine Mary Lynch. In accordance with her wishes a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Trinity Episcopal Church of Baton Rouge.

