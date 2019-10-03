A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was 96 years old. In her spare time Lola enjoyed painting, singing and writing. She leaves behind to cherish her memories four sons and a daughter, Walter E. Cook and wife Loretta, Thomas R. Cook and wife Lois, James R. Cook and wife Sandra, Terry L. Cook and Darla Lambert and husband Jules; ten grandchildren; sister, June Moore; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, on Monday October 7, 2019 from 5pm until Celebration of Life Service at 7pm. A private burial will take place at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 52 years, Walter J Cook, Jr. and two siblings. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Oct. 3, 2019