On October 15, 2020 Lola Louise Smith McGinnis got to go home – to her Heavenly Home which she loved even more than her beloved home in Houston Texas where she lived from 1961 to 2019. Lola was a beautiful and intelligent lady full of faith and determination and lived a full life for 99 years and 7 months. She was born March 7, 1921 just as the 1918 pandemic ended, so escaped it, was healthy and active throughout her life, and thankfully escaped Covid by being a trooper about isolating, but ultimately suffered a hemorrhagic stroke just a few months before her 100th birthday. Lola was born in Ida, Louisiana and grew up in Oxford, Louisiana. She was the oldest of five children and helped raise her siblings. She was an excellent cook, and everyone loved her cooking, especially her fruitcake cookies, divinity, and chocolate fudge. Lola learned to walk at 9 months, made her first pie at 4 years, started school at 5, and learned to drive at 12. Lola attended Pelican High School and was the school beauty, attended the state Normal School in Natchitoches (now Northwestern) and studied nutrition. She met Thomas A. McGinnis Jr. while visiting family in New Orleans, and on March 25, 1940 they were married and lived in New Orleans, where they built a house. She took to being a city girl and was good at shopping, sales and saving. Lola flourished with the adoration of her dedicated husband Tommy and a move back closer to family in Shreveport where he worked for Exxon. In her 99 1/2 years she was supported by an Exxon check (first from her father and then from her husband), except for those years in New Orleans. Her only child Carolyn was born in 1943 and Lola took on the role of homemaker. She made doll clothes and created special birthday cakes and parties for Carolyn, and took her to tap dancing, ballet, art, swimming, and other lessons. Lola was the matriarch of her extended family and loved having everyone in her home, nurturing and cooking for all. She also was very involved with church work leading the youth group, holding Bible studies, cooking, and delivering food to the riverfront people with Carolyn in hand, and later in Houston having internationals in her home to learn English, and volunteering in public schools. She had a strong belief in the Baptist Faith her father had taught her and those beliefs were at the center of her life always. She continually prayed for others and tried to help good things happen in their lives. She also followed politics, although she and Tommy always laughed about canceling out each other's votes. They both however liked to travel. Lola was one of the first people to get a home movie camera in 1951 and memorialized trips to San Francisco, the national parks of the West, New York City, Gatlinburg, and more. Her favorite trip was an Alaskan cruise and traveling in Europe. An Exxon transfer in 1961 led Lola and Tommy to Houston and they had good years there. Lola lived in her own house independently until she was 98 and then came to Baton Rouge and lived with her daughter and son-in-law, still largely independent in their guest Cottage. Lola was sister, wife, mother, Aunt Lola, and friend and was loved by many people. She will be missed but is reunited with many who have gone before. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn McGinnis Cavanaugh and son-in-law Michael Cavanaugh and 14 nieces and nephews and their families, her brother-in-law Gene Brownfield and sister-in-law Josie McGinnis, and two cousins she was close to – Michael Vedross and Carl Breedlove. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Elbert Smith and Andrea Henrietta Vedross Smith and all four of her younger siblings: Dr. Sam Smith Jr. of Shreveport, Carroll Smith of Mansfield, Howard Smith of Shreveport and her baby sister Betty Smith Brownfield of Shreveport. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Thomas Anthony McGinnis Jr., originally of New Orleans. The family would like to especially thank all family members and friends for their care for Lola in her later years and especially thank the following for her medical care and her long life: Doctor Robert Chasuk, Dr. Joel Silverberg, Dr. April Erwin, Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, Dr. Jordan Whatley and Hannah Greenfield PA. We also thank her end-of-life caregivers: the staff of "The Crossing," Karen Brown with Brown's Helping Hands, Patricia Hatch and Janet Beckwith. The funeral service will be on Zoom due to Covid-19. Those wishing to attend can contact Michael and Carolyn Cavanaugh (MichaelCav@aol.com
). A private burial will be conducted by Reverend Jeff Day at Roselawn Cemetery where she will be buried next to her husband Tommy. In lieu of flowers Lola would desire gifts in her honor to be made to Franklin Graham Ministries (Samaritan's Purse).