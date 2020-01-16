Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Lola Suire Tullier, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away surrounded by family at Lafayette General Hospital on January 15, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born June 16, 1937 in Riceville and grew up in Gueydan and Addis, Louisiana. Lola was an avid painter and craftsperson who taught painting and ceramics classes at West Baton Rouge Community Center for over 20 years. She leaves behind treasures of ceramics and paintings, but more than that, she leaves a legacy of love. She is survived by her children, Leonard "Lenny" Tullier, Rhonda Guillory and husband Linus "Buddy", Paula Ryan, and Keith Tullier and wife Erin; and sisters, Mary Saltzman and Norma Cormier. Maw Maw Lola was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ted Hernandez, Darren Hernandez, Kristine Melancon and her daughter Elizabeth, Laura Cheveallier husband Brett and their daughter Harper, Jacey Marionneaux and husband Blake, Jonathan Ryan, Joshua Ryan, Nicholas Tullier wife Rayna and their son Eli, Cameron Tullier, Hannah Tullier, Jacob Guillory, and Andrew Guillory. Lola was preceded in death by her daugthers, Nola Elaine Tullier and Sheri Tullier LeGendre, parents, Onezie and Mary Agnes Landry Suire; her twin sister, Nola Hebert, sisters, Gladys Comeaux, Anna Maye James, Wanda LaPointe, Elmena James, and Agnes Suire, brothers, Freddie, Douglas, Henry, Clifford, Andrew, and Harris Suire. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at the church cemetery. Special thanks to all of the staff at Gueydan Memorial Nursing Home for several years of loving care and devotion for our mother. Also special thanks to the outstanding ICU staff at Lafayette General Medical Center for their excellent care and kindness. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020

