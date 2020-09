Or Copy this URL to Share

Lolita Forbes passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church located at 655 Gardere Lane. Pastor James Barrett Sr. officiating.

