London Grace Burge, 25 years old, passed away on April 16, 2020, at her home in Baker, LA, after a long battle with drug addiction. She entered this world on April 28, 1994, born to Bridget & Warren Burge, in Baton Rouge, LA. London had a special love for animals and had many special pets throughout her life. She was very compassionate, giving and kind for the less fortunate, animals and the elderly. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. London is survived by her precious son, Julien O'Neal Burge and his father, Herman Hogues III; her father, Warren Neal Burge; mother, Bridget Cason-Burge; maternal grandparents, Harold "Randy" Cason (Sherry), Vivian Rodrigue-Crawford and her husband, Dennie L. Crawford; her uncles, Timothy and Roger Burge, Melvin Cason and Dennie Paul Crawford (Tiffany); her cousins, Cameron Cason, Dayton Crawford, Bree Ann Crawford, and Cheyenne Lopinto; and her very special friends, Kim, Megan, Brandon, and Jeff Rollins, Linda & Mike Pourciau and many other friends. London is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clifton O'Neal Burge and Angelus "Angie" King Burge; and numerous great aunts and uncles. With regards to the COVID-19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less. A private graveside service will be held on April 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6305 Groom Rd, Baker, LA, with services conducted by Gary Richerson. Guest may remain with their vehicles during this service. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at: www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. A Memorial Service, to celebrate London's life, will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.