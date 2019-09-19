Lonnie Jones was born June 21, 1954 to Charles A. Jones Sr. and Harriet "Mae" Fritz Jones in New Orleans, LA. He was married to Arlene Johnson Jones on November 22, 1980. From this union they had two sons, Jared and Loren. Lonnie was a 1972 graduate of McKinley High School. He attended Southern University, Baton Rouge, graduating in 1976 with a BS and MS in Education. He was a dedicated physical education teacher and athletics coach at Lutheran High School in Metairie, LA. Lonnie passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Tammy Hospital in Covington, LA. Lonnie was a member of East End Masonic Lodge #209 Prince Hall Affiliated and a member of Pride of South Down #160 Order of Eastern Star. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Charles and Harriet Jones. His wife Arlene Jones, two sons, Jared and Loren. His brothers Charles Jones Jr. (E. Jean Jones), and Kenneth Ray Jones Sr. Three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. Services held Saturday September 21, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. 315 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA. Visitation 10:00 am – 11:30 am until religious services at 12 Noon. Burial, Monday September 23, 10:00 a.m. Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4045 North St., Baton Rouge LA. Masonic Rights given at the graveside.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019