Dr. Lonnie Louis Wascom Jr.
1948 - 2020
Dr. Lonnie Louis Wascom Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on Thursday, September 2, 1948, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of the late Lonnie Sr. and Patsy Wascom. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda LaCoste Wascom, children, Laura Wascom Briscoe and her husband Sean, Lane Wascom, and Angela Robertson; sister, Ann Wascom; brother, Robert Wascom; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Cynthia James; nephew, Edward Young III; and his niece, Adelaide James. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melba Wascom, and brother, Joseph Wascom. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Northshore Baptist Association Pastor's Relief Fund, 70380 Hwy 21, Suite 2 #254, Covington, LA 70433. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
September 12, 2020
I served with Lonnie many years as a Director of Missions. I cannot remember when he began but I began in 1996 and retired in 2014. I served the Winn and Jackson Parish area. I had the highest respect for Lonnie as a Christian and fellow servant.
Please accept my sincere prayers for the family.

Clovis Sturdivant
Clovis Sturdivant
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Lane, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. I am praying for you and your family. What a comfort to know that he is with the Lord. Cherish all those great memories you have had with him.
Melissa Bennett
September 12, 2020
Lake Shasta, California. My family had rented a houseboat and Lonnie and Linda had come up to visit with us a few days. It was a hot day and Lonnie was floating on an air mattress in the water as were a few others. Lonnie was floating under the houseboat at the time when my dad played a trick on him. Dad waited till Lonnie was just under the area where the bilge pump was. My dad yelled look out below then flushed the toilet (it was pretty loud). I have never seen anyone swim that fast on an air mattress in my life. He came out from under that houseboat like a torpedo!!!! and the look on his face was sooooo funny. I still remember that like it was yesterday, when in fact it was close to fifty years ago. You, Lonnie Wascom, were one of the best people I have ever known!
Sharon Deckert Knodel
Family Friend
September 11, 2020
The first time I saw Lonnie, we were at Tall Timbers Conference Center in the 1990s. He was pastoring at Immanuel and I was at FBC Kenner. We were on the state missions board, and Lonnie rose to speak to some issue. I liked him immediately. Lonnie was funny, brilliant, godly, and humble--and I found that an unbeatable combination. Later, we both served as directors of mission, he on the North Shore and I in New Orleans, and we were together on numerous occasions. I loved him dearly and am incredibly sad to know he has left us. -- God bless you, Linda, and beloved family.
Joe McKeever
Friend
September 11, 2020
Dear Linda: Truly sorry for your loss.
Lonnie was truly an Expression of God's Love. He always smiled and, he was Doc Lonnie because, he helped heal souls. An Amazing Pastor and Leader.
My heart felt prayers for you and your family. May God bless and keep you all safe.
We love you all,
Mary E Frazier
Friend
September 10, 2020
What amazing man of God......Thank you for everything
Stephanie Short Kimble
Friend
September 10, 2020
I have no words. God used you in my life so many time. I am so grateful to have worked with you so many years. I can't wait to see you in heaven some day.
Carla Harr
Family Friend
September 10, 2020
Lonnie will always be special to our family. Love to Linda, Laura and Lane.
Looking forward to when we meet again.
Carolyn & David Fox
Friend
September 10, 2020
Bro. Lonnie will be missed. He was such a great friend to us at Lee Hill Baptist Church
Connie Douglas
Friend
September 10, 2020
Linda, Laura and Lane, we are so sorry to hear about Lonnie. We are just in shock. Please know we will keep you in our prayers. Love You!
Buzz and Janet Tippett
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Gordon Anderson
September 10, 2020
Winston and Lonnie served together on the IMB. Lonnie was a wise and Godly man and had many opportunities to share his wisdom serving on the IMB. While we are saddened by his death we rejoice in knowing we will see him again when we depart this life. Please be assured of our prayers and as you rest in the Lord. He will bring great comfort to your hearts.
Winston & Kathy Curtis
Winston & Kathleen Curtis
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Linda
Remembering so many good times through the years. I pray peace and understanding over the family.
In His Great Love
Cynthia and family
Cynthia Gill
Friend
September 10, 2020
Thinking of you
Paul Kirkham
Friend
September 10, 2020
I am so sad to hear this news. We have truly lost an amazing man of God. Praying for the precious family of Bro. Lonnie.
Becky Frazier Hall
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bro. Lonnie's passing. He was always there to help the churches in our area. You could call him & he would do what he could to help.
I know he's with his Lord & Savior rejoicing. Prayers for the family. He will be missed.
David & Margaret Carter
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Bro. Lonnie lived what he preached. He was a gregarious soul who loved life and loved people. Never will I forget his leading a group of men at Trinity Heights Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA in a discipleship program called MASTERLIFE. He was a faithful servant of God who deeply loved the Lord and His Word! He was also a man who loved to sing the praises of God. He had a natural, smooth, and pleasing baritone voice. He supported the church choir, sang in a church quartet, sang solos when called upon, and always encouraged others to exercise their gifts and talents for the Lord. Bro. Lonnie was a minister to all people of all races. He cared about world-wide missions. He cared about introducing people to the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ and he committed his life to that fulfilling task. He dearly loved his wife and children and demonstrated that love consistently. Our prayers and thoughts go out to Linda, Laura, Lane, and other extended family members during this difficult time. Thank you Lord, for sharing with us, the life and friendship of Bro. Lonnie Wascom.
David Worthington
Coworker
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bro. Lonnie's passing. I was at the church, Trinity Heights Baptist Church during his tenure, as was my family. Great man and family.
Christi Lawrence McWhiney
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Lonnie always encouraged me throughout my ministry. Gayla and I came to Louisiana 26 years ago and always found Lonnie to offer wise counsel from the Lord. Over the last three years, his prayers and encouragement meant even more. Stepping away from Mandeville's First Baptist was so hard and Lonnie helped us so much. We will never forget it and will pay it forward for the rest of our time on the earth.
Ken Schroeder
Coworker
September 11, 2020
Lonnie was such a man of encouragement to other pastors and I was blessed to be one of those Pastors! Lonnie's love for Jesus was powerful and contagious! I'm sure he's already talked to some of the folks he had led to faith in Christ! He will be missed greatly, but we will see him again in glory! Praying for Linda and the family.
Larry McEwen
Friend
September 11, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear of Lonnie's passing. Through the years I would think back of the times we were all friends at the BSU at Southeastern. It's been over 50 years since I've seen y'all but it's good to remember those days. My prayers are with you and your family during this time. I've been through the loss of a loving spouse and it takes time, some more time than others , but God will see you through it.
Raymond Rawls
Friend
September 11, 2020
My condolences to Linda and the entire family may God grant peace and understanding during this time.A great man of God Lonnie was my prayer partner with Dr. Taylor
Ariel Bellazer
Friend
September 11, 2020
I had the honor of knowing Brother Lonnie for two years beginning when he became interim pastor at Walker Baptist Church. He was truly a man of God and fun to be around. His knowledge of the Bible was second to none and the wisdom of his sermons were every lasting. He and I would discuss baseball and I truly enjoyed being around him. He had a wonderful sense of humor but make no mistake about it: God was first in his life. I am sure he has been greeted by God just the way he often said he wanted to be: Well done, My faithful servant. He will be missed by all. Rest in peace.
Ernie Smithling
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
I remember Lonnie first becoming D.O.M. when I was at my first church in Ponchatoula. He was close to my in-laws Jake and Sandra Bailey. When we were at Candidate Conference to be interviewed as potential IMB missionaries, Lonnie was there as a trustee and connected to Asia. Yet, he requested to come over to the Central and Eastern European meeting to give a supportive testimony of our character and service. When I returned from the mission field and was looking for a church, it was Lonnie who connected me to FBC Folsom where I now serve as pastor. Many may say this was his job or role, but I know he has done so much more on our behalf. I am praying for strength for his family as they miss such a warm, loving, and supportive husband and dad. Thank you, Lord, for giving us, Lonnie.
In the Name of Jesus Christ our Lord, AMEN
Will Robbins
Friend
September 11, 2020
I realize that everyone of us will face the departing of this life. What makes the difference is Jesus. Lonnie was a wonderful brother in Christ. He preached in my pulpit at Ridge Memorial several times. Our people loved his preaching. He was also a great DOM. So supportive. Lorrie and I will will continue to pray for his dear wife Linda and family. One day, we will all be together.
Paul Dabdoub
September 11, 2020
I grew up without my Dad being around. Throughout my life, God has brought godly men to fill that gap. Lonnie is one fo those men. He always had time for comfort, counsel and wisdom as I grew in the ministry. We laughed often, .oved baseball and our families. He never lost his absolute passionate love for Jesus. Thank you Abba for Lonnie being a part of my life.
Lee Balinas
Friend
September 11, 2020
Pastor Wascom was a great father, husband, pastor, friend. His countenance beamed with the love of Christ. He had such wisdom from above and always stepped in to help. We will be praying for his family.
Susan and Wayne Guidroz
Friend
September 11, 2020
Dear Linda, Laura and Lane,

Lonnie was a dear friend to us. We have so many memories of good times. Lonnie was always there for us in our times of sorrow. He was a mentor to us and was a shining example of a Christian.

We are so sad for your loss. We rejoice knowing he is praising Jesus right now and we will see him again.

We love you,
Tom and Diane Lawhon
Tom and Diane Lawhon
Friend
September 11, 2020
There are more memories than I can record but he was such a Godly man, giving of all that was in his heart. He was there for my brother and sister-in-law Hervey and Lois Smyth before and after their death. I remember going to Emanuel when he preached there and was so blessed by his preaching. Our son David Benton and his family attended Emanuel and Bro Lonnie ministered to them. I have seen him in other churches giving uplifting direction for the church. He was a great man filled with God's Holy Spirit and he shared it so often. We had several talks when I needed my heart uplifted and he showed his Godly love and caring as he spoke with me about problems in my life and he prayed with me. I called him several times when my path was rocky and he would talk and pray with me and manage to get me back on smooth roads. My heart is broken to hear of his death and my condolences are offered for Linda and all of the family. I will be praying for you. You all are very special in my life.
Ann and Jerry Benton
Friend
September 10, 2020
Bro Lonnie was a neighbor in my subdivision that walked and ministered daily. I'll really miss those times of passing in front or beside our house and catching him outside walking and 2 or 3 minutes of fellowship meant the world to me. In the past in mine and my wife's music ministry he had shepherded us through some trying times in churches and will surely be missed. Our family will be praying for all of his family.
Michael Bornholdt
Friend
September 10, 2020
Just a good Godly man a friend willing to listen and heip you will be mist in many hearts
carlton wagner
Friend
September 11, 2020
Thanks for the many years of friendship and encouragement Lonnie. You are greatly loved and will be greatly missed until we're all together again.
Scott Shaver
Friend
September 10, 2020
I will always remember Lonnie encouraging & pushing me to do things I didn't really want to do. I asked him at one point, Lonnie, why do you always ask me to do things when I'm so busy? He said, Wilma the busiest person gets things done! He was instrumental in my spiritual growth & service. I'll never forget his smile!
Wilma Bailey Cooper
Friend
September 10, 2020
I always have had fond memories of Brother Lonnie. 1 thing he used to always tell me that I've never forgotten was: The way to really look forward to Sunday is to see how many people you have invited to be at Church, show up. And I have found that to be so true. Linda & Family, so awfully sorry for your profound loss. Heaven is fuller because of Brother Lonnie
Patty Fish
Friend
September 10, 2020
Prayers formthe family.
Carolyn Atkins
Family Friend
September 10, 2020
Keeping all the family in prayer. Lonnie was such a Godly man and a great pastor at Trinity Heights years ago.
Barbara Carter
Friend
September 10, 2020
Bro Lonnie was a great friend to all of us. He will be deeply missed by all of us at Lee Hill Baptist Church.He was always their to share his ministry with everyone
Connie &Ronnie Doiglas
Friend
September 10, 2020
My heart aches and rejoices at the same
time. I started going to Walker Baptist Church in January of this year. Dr Wascom was the interim pastor and I enjoyed his preaching. Always lifting up Christ. My deepest condolences and prayers to the family
Dona Cann
Acquaintance
