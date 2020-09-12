Dr. Lonnie Louis Wascom Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on Thursday, September 2, 1948, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of the late Lonnie Sr. and Patsy Wascom. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda LaCoste Wascom, children, Laura Wascom Briscoe and her husband Sean, Lane Wascom, and Angela Robertson; sister, Ann Wascom; brother, Robert Wascom; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Cynthia James; nephew, Edward Young III; and his niece, Adelaide James. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melba Wascom, and brother, Joseph Wascom. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Northshore Baptist Association Pastor's Relief Fund, 70380 Hwy 21, Suite 2 #254, Covington, LA 70433. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.