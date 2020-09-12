There are more memories than I can record but he was such a Godly man, giving of all that was in his heart. He was there for my brother and sister-in-law Hervey and Lois Smyth before and after their death. I remember going to Emanuel when he preached there and was so blessed by his preaching. Our son David Benton and his family attended Emanuel and Bro Lonnie ministered to them. I have seen him in other churches giving uplifting direction for the church. He was a great man filled with God's Holy Spirit and he shared it so often. We had several talks when I needed my heart uplifted and he showed his Godly love and caring as he spoke with me about problems in my life and he prayed with me. I called him several times when my path was rocky and he would talk and pray with me and manage to get me back on smooth roads. My heart is broken to hear of his death and my condolences are offered for Linda and all of the family. I will be praying for you. You all are very special in my life.

Ann and Jerry Benton

Friend