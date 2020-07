Or Copy this URL to Share

Lonnie Mae Wallace-Ross, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020; at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9 am, at St. Peter United Baptist Church, 10087 St. Peter Lane, Clinton, LA, officiated by Rev. Lenny Young. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

