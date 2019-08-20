Lonnie Milton Brown, 76, a lifelong resident of Jackson, passed away on August 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a 7:00 pm memorial service. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nettie Deville Brown, daughter, Lanette Brown Rachal of Jackson, sons, Robert Brown (Donna) of Ethel, and Charlie Brown (Jennifer) of Zachary, brothers, Jerry Brown (Pat) and Joey Brown (Carla), all of Jackson, grandchildren, Tiffany Brown Pendergist, Erica Brown Withers, Chad Rachal, Allison Rachal, Darien Brown and Savannah Arnold and great-grandson, Oliver Mayes. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles Milton Brown and Minnie Grace Searcy Brown. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research or a .