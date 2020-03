Lonnie Paul Duplessis, 65, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Gonzales and resident of St. Amant. He worked for AIPSI for 30 years. Lonnie was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed cookouts with family and friends. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy Delatte Duplessis, son and daughter-in-law-Jason and Mia (Rasch) Duplessis, daughters and sons-in-law- Niki & Derek Melancon and Kayla & Randy Oubre, Sr. Brother and sister-in-law-Charles and Linda Duplessis. Grandchildren- Brady & Connor Duplessis, Megan & Preston Melancon, and Randy Oubre, Jr. A host of other family and friends. Preceded in death by his infant son, Jodie Paul Duplessis, parents- Vernon and Joyce LeBeau Duplessis, sisters- Judy Lordi and Vickie Duplessis, in-laws- Ivy and Joel "Put" Delatte. Visiting at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 5pm - 9pm Wednesday March 4, 2020 and will resume on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with entombment to follow in church cemetery. Pallbearers: Brady Duplessis, Randy Oubre, Sr., Derek Melancon, Quinn Trabeau, Brent Dedon, Eric Duplessis, and Jonathan Delatte. Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren. To offer condolences to the family, visit www.oursofh.com