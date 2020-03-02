Lonnie Paul Duplessis, 65, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Gonzales and resident of St. Amant. He worked for AIPSI for 30 years. Lonnie was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed cookouts with family and friends. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy Delatte Duplessis, son and daughter-in-law-Jason and Mia (Rasch) Duplessis, daughters and sons-in-law- Niki & Derek Melancon and Kayla & Randy Oubre, Sr. Brother and sister-in-law-Charles and Linda Duplessis. Grandchildren- Brady & Connor Duplessis, Megan & Preston Melancon, and Randy Oubre, Jr. A host of other family and friends. Preceded in death by his infant son, Jodie Paul Duplessis, parents- Vernon and Joyce LeBeau Duplessis, sisters- Judy Lordi and Vickie Duplessis, in-laws- Ivy and Joel "Put" Delatte. Visiting at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 5pm - 9pm Wednesday March 4, 2020 and will resume on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with entombment to follow in church cemetery. Pallbearers: Brady Duplessis, Randy Oubre, Sr., Derek Melancon, Quinn Trabeau, Brent Dedon, Eric Duplessis, and Jonathan Delatte. Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren. To offer condolences to the family, visit www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020