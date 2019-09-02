Lonny Andrew Myles, "Andrew", 20, a resident of Asheville, NC and former resident of Zachary, LA, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was employed as a Banquet Chef at the Omni Resorts Grove Park Inn, in Asheville. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Feliciana Baptist Church in Clinton, LA from 9 am until funeral services at 12 noon, conducted by Rev. Roger Sullivan. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Clinton. He is survived by his mother, Anne Richey and her husband Courtney Thomas Barousse; his father, James "Jamey" Myles; two brothers, Thomas James Myles and Matthew J. Myles; two sisters, Courtney Lynn Barousse and Haley Lynn Barousse; grandfather Dr. Thomas Richey and his wife Becky Richey; grandmother Jane Richey; grandparents Judge Lonny A. Myles and Judy Johnson Myles; grandmother Judy Prestenbach; great-grandmother Elois "Nan" Bennett Johnson; four aunts: Barbara Richey Evans; Claire Richey Harkless and husband Brian Harkless; Lauren Richey Cameron and husband Ben Cameron; Heidi Myles Stringer and husband Jeff Stringer; one uncle, Dr. Bevan Ambus Myles. He is also survived by his best friend and loving canine companion, Bailey Myles. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Corinth "Muh" Turnbough. Pallbearers will be Thomas Myles, Matthew Myles, Jacob Hodges, Jamie Shell, John Talmadge Day, Mark Sigler, Trace McManus, and Garrett McManus. Honorary pallbearers will be Fields Day, Jed Jenkins, Barrett Day, Kirk Morrison, and Darren Day. Andrew loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being in nature. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019