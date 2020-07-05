Lora Jo Swinney, of Livingston, Louisiana, gained her wings with family, at her residence, Wednesday July 1st at the age of 89. Born October 9th 1930 to Colbert & Susie Hutchinson Zeigler. She was survived by her children Randall Ray Jones, David Wayne Jones and Cheryl Hillyard; 5 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, her siblings Lois Starkey, Grace DeVall and James Zeigler. She was preceded in death by her sons Larry Don Jones, Gary Lynn Jones, Michael Drew Jones and Philip Swinney; 2 grandchildren, her parents and siblings Colbert Jr., Milford, Earl, Russell and Joan. Lora Jo retired from Hammond State School, attended Springville Baptist Church in Centerville, LA. She was a kind, loving daughter, sister, Mother and Maw maw and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at the Zeigler Family Cemetery at 10 am, Monday, July 6th. Facemasks are mandatory to attend.

