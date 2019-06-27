Loran S. Nixon entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was a 63-year-old native and resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Way of Holiness on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am; interment at church cemetery. Survivors included her husband, William Nixon Sr.; mother, Rose Julien; father, Matthew Harris; children, Raneta, William Jr., LaTora, Jeremy, Anthony and Kenneth Nixon, Tania Smith(Eric) and Shannon Morell (David); siblings, Elaine Stewart, Cynthia Stewart, Bernadette Ellis (Emanuel), Carl Jackson, Natasha, Alonzo and Wendell Harris; 17 grandchildren including Reginald Jackson and Britney Nixon whom she reared as her own; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends she dearly loved; preceded in death by her grandsons, Brandon and Justin Nixon. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 3, 2019